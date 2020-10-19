Jeff Bridges Announces Cancer Diagnosis

The daily news is already grim and depressing enough to turn you a nihilist — and now this.

Actor Jeff Bridges — known throughout the world for so many great roles, but particularly famous as The Dude from The Big Lebowski — announced on his official Twitter account that he has been “diagnosed with Lymphoma.” He even quoted from The Dude in his tweets, writing “new s**t has come to light.”

Bridges added that while he has a “serious disease” he feels “fortunate” to have a “great team of doctors.” He said he is starting treatment and will keep everyone “posted” on his recover.

“The prognosis is good” he noted. Ever the benevolent El Duderino, he even took the time now — of all times — to remind everyone to vote in the upcoming election. He really is the man for his time and place. He fits right in there. That’s the Dude.

Bridges has had a relatively quiet last couple of years. He was last seen in 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale. Bridges is an impressive seven time Oscar nominee and one time winner, for 2010’s Crazy Heart. His most recent nomination came in 2017 for his supporting performance in Hell or High Water.

Here are Bridges’ tweets. Even if The Dude might have said “F— sympathy!” at a time like this, we wish him the speediest recovery possible.

