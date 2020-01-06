Orion Pictures has shared a new photo from their upcoming comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves reprise their roles as the dynamic duo Bill S. Logan and Theodore Preston Esquire in the reboot, which explores their lives as middle-aged men. Check out the image below:

Orion Pictures

The new image depicts Bill and Ted alongside their daughters Billie S. Logan (Bridgette Lundy-Paine) and Thea Preston Esquire (Samara Weaving). That's right — Bill and Ted named their daughters after each other, because that's what time-traveling best buds do. Turns out their daughters are just as into music as their dads, with an impressive-looking vinyl collection.

The third installment in the Bill & Ted universe is directed Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr. and John Santilli serve as executive producers on the project. Per the movie's official press release: “The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters August 21, 2020.