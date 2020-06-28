‘Bill + Ted Face the Music’ Gets New Release Date

The film industry's attempt to resume has led to a lot of shifting of release dates planned for 2020. One of the many films affected by the Covid-19-caused shift is the third Bill & Ted movie, which is now moving to an Aug. 28 release.

One of the primary reasons for the shift was that the Christopher Nolan-directed film Tenet, which was expected to be one of the summer's major draws, recently moved into the week of Aug. 12, where Bill & Ted: Face the Music was initially set to arrive.

The Covid-19 delay and the shuttering of movie theaters since March has led movie studios to hold their films. leading to a more packed release schedule. As a result, there's more competition for viewers especially as the film industry resumes and that has led to a more difficult scheduling task, providing the best chances for movies to succeed. Moving away from the Aug. 12 release gives Bill & Ted two full weeks clear of the likely summer blockbuster.

In this latest installment, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles, now entering middle age and having not yet met the expectations of creating music that was prophecized in the previous films. Receiving a warning from the future that they have a limited time left to create a song that will save the Earth, Bill and Ted call upon their families, friends and some famous faces to try to complete their task.

This latest installment returns William Sadler as the Grim Reaper (aka Death) and introduces Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving as Bill and Ted's daughters.

Bill & Ted Face the Music Trailer