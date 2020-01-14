If we were to rank the treasured James Bond movie traditions, the top of the list would have to be the use of massive rock and pop stars to sing each film’s original theme song, which plays over the animated opening titles. The very first Bond movie, Doctor No, used the classic Bond score with its titles, but every single 007 adventure since has had its own theme. In recent years, the performers of Bond themes have included Adele, Alicia Keyes and Jack White, Chris Cornell, and Sam Smith, who sang “Writing’s On the Wall” from Spectre.

Today, the performer who’s been tasked with singing the Bond song from the next 007 movie, No Time to Die, announced her gig on social media...

The official confirmation of the news from the Bond team reveals that Eilish co-wrote the song herself with her brother Finneas, and that at just 18 years old, she is “the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.” To put it in perspective, when Eilish was born — in December of 2001 — there were already 19 James Bond movies. (The World Is Not Enough was the most recent, in 1999.) When Daniel Craig made his first James Bond movie, Billie Eilish was ... five years old. That is kind of horrifying. But congrats to her.

No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 10.