Billie Eilish Unveils Music Video For Bond Song ‘No Time to Die’

While pretty much every other major movie between then and now has been bumped back to Christmas or 2021, the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is still on track (for now?) to open in theaters around the world in November. As tradition demands, the film has a new theme song, performed this time by Billie Eilish. The song itself debuted months ago. (No Time to Die was initially scheduled to open last spring before the coronavirus pandemic.) But today the music video for the song premiered online.

It features footage of Eilish singing in black and white with scenes from No Time to Die, some of which we haven’t seen before. Watch the No Time to Die video below:

Eilish is the youngest artist to write and record a Bond theme. (When Dr. No opened in theaters, Eilish was... -39 years old. Her mother was three.) Eilish said that writing her Bond song “feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

Here is the official synopsis for No Time to Die:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is scheduled to open in the U.K. on November 12, and in the United States on November 20. The film also launched the official James Bond podcast this week; you can listen to that here