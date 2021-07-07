New ‘Black Widow’ Featurette Teases Future Of the MCU

Marvel has shared a new action-packed featurette in advance of Black Widow, which makes its theatrical debut later this week. The clip offers insight from stars Scarlett Johansson and Rachel Weisz, along with producer Kevin Feige. The trio weighs in on Natasha Romanoff’s story and the role her standalone movie plays in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the featurette below:

The highly anticipated look into Natasha Romanoff’s troubled past will officially launch Phase Four of the MCU. “We’ve been waiting to tell the story of Natasha Romanoff for years,” says Feige. “It was one of the great post-Infinity saga opportunities. How to evolve into Phase Four.”

“Natasha is a product of all these films that we’ve done,” Johansson states. “Kevin’s genius is that he thinks in this really huge, unexpected way.” Black Widow will also introduce us to Natasha's family, including Weisz’s Melina and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who is set to take over the Black Widow title following Johansson’s departure from the MCU.

Honestly, it’s a bit puzzling why Marvel has waited this long to give Black Widow her own movie. The tenacious, battle-tough character has been an indispensable part of the MCU since her first appearance in Iron Man 2. Now, after she already met her untimely end in Avengers: Endgame, Marvel is going back in time to shed some light on her character.

Black Widow arrives in theaters this Friday, July 9. You can also stream it from home by signing up for Premier Access on Disney+.

