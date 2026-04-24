Marvel just revealed that they’re planning to re-release Avengers: Endgame in theaters this fall, as part of the build to Avengers: Doomsday. But they are not just putting out the same film we’ve seen before. This cut will supposedly have new footage, including deleted scenes that will supposedly set up the next Avengers sequel. As Endgame and Doomsday director Joe Russo put it in an interview at the recent CinemaCon in Las Vegas: “It’s critically important to re-release the movie ... [with] footage that is set in the Doomsday story.”

What could be so crucial to Doomsday that Marvel and the Russos need to change Endgame? We think we know. And in our latest Avengers video, we’ll get into our theories about these new Endgame scenes, how they will connect to Doomsday, and why we suspect Doctor Doom will be introduced in that footage.

Watch that video below:

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If you liked that video about the Endgame alternate ending and what it means for Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday, check out more of our videos below, including one on the CinemaCon trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and more theories on the movie, one on the role that the Young Avengers (or the Champions) will play in Avengers: Doomsday, and one on the one big mistake that ruined the Marvel Multiverse Saga. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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