There are a lot of memorable moments in Avengers: Endgame, from Scott Lang complimenting Steve Rogers’ butt to Captain America finally saying “Avengers assemble!” But there is only one scene — just one! — that’s the key to why the film works, despite an unbelievably complicated time travel plot.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll discuss that scene, and why it is so important to Avengers: Endgame. We’ll also prove its importance by looking back at one of the earlier drafts of the Endgame script, and how a deleted scene nearly ruined the entire film — until the Russo brothers wisely reshot it in a much-altered form, and created a new sequence to take its place. And it’s this sequence — one where Bruce Banner lays out the rules of time travel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — that became so vitally important to Endgame and the future of the MCU as a whole.

Watch our full video on this key sequence below:

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If you liked that video about the one scene that makes Avengers: Endgame work, check out more of our videos below, including one on the Endgame alternate ending and what it means for Doctor Doom and Avengers: Doomsday, one on the CinemaCon trailer for Avengers: Doomsday and more theories on the movie, and one on the role that the Young Avengers (or the Champions) will play in Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

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