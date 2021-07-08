‘Black Widow’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow.

Black Widow was supposed to open in theaters over a year ago. It’s set about four years before that, because it takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Now it’s finally coming out in 2021, after three televisions shows that were intended to take place after it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Confused yet? Don’t be. All that really matters is after all those delays, Black Widow is out in theaters and on Disney+ (where it will cost you an extra “Premier Access” fee). Even thought it was delayed, even though it’s largely set in the past, Black Widow still contains a ton of references to Marvel Comics, other MCU movies, and assorted other pop-cultural texts. Below, we’ve collected some of our favorite Easter eggs from the film, in list and video form.

The Coolest Black Widow Easter Eggs The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four begins with Black Widow, which includes these callbacks to past MCU movies and Marvel Comics.

EVEN MORE BLACK WIDOW EASTER EGGS:

