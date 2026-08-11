Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

Marvel, Sony

“There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if they could become something more. To see if they could work together when we needed them to. To fight the battles that we never could.”

That’s Nick Fury talking about the Avengers. But he could also be talking about the movie The Avengers and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After more than 15 years and dozens of movies, look at what became of this idea; bringing together all these remarkable people and seeing that, yes, they could be something more when they worked together, when their films were interwoven together until a giant meta-narrative.

15 years ago, the whole notion seemed crazy. An Iron Man movie? Who cares about Iron Man? Starring Robert Downey Jr.? Didn’t he have a drug problem? And then they’re going to make an Ant-Man movie? It’ll never work.

Sony
Sony

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And yet here we sit way more than a decade later and we can say, quite conclusively that it worked. Iron Man begat a sequel, plus The Incredible HulkThorCaptain America, and The Avengers. Then six more movies. Then seven more after that. (Ant-Man showed up eventually, but it took a little while.) 15 years later, we’re in the midst of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Brand New DayWhat better time than now to rank them all?

After watching Brand New Day and rewatching the previous MCU movies, I have arrived at this guaranteed to be in-no-way controversial ranking, from the worst film Marvel has made so far (you know what it is) to the best. Again, these are my personal references. Come back in a few months when we do this all over again for ... whatever Marvel releases next.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 37 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.
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What One Man Learned Reading All 27,000 Marvel Comics

Filed Under: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Avengers 4, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Black Widow, Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America: New World Order, Captain Marvel, Deadpool and Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, The Marvels, Thor: Love and Thunder, Thunderbolts, Worst to First
Categories: Lists, Movie News, Original Features, Special Features, Superheroes

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