Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens with a montage of Spidey superheroism all over New York City. Almost all of the images in that sequence are drawn directly from the pages of Marvel Comics — like the shot above of Spider-Man battling the Tarantula. If that looks familiar, it should; it was originally the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #134, which featured the Taranula’s first appearance.

That’s just one of dozens and dozens — if not hundreds and hundreds — of Marvel Easter eggs, hidden secrets, and little details you might have missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. In our latest series of Marvel Cinematic Universe videos, we’ll call every single one out. You might know Spidey, but odds are you didn’t spot all of these Easter eggs. We’ve got so many, we’ve spread them out across two videos! Here is the first.

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

And here are a few dozen more Brand New Day Easter eggs:

If you liked those videos on all the Easter eggs you missed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, check out more of our videos below, including one on how Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally sets up the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one on even more Easter eggs and hidden secrets in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and one on how and why Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18.

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