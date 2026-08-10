The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Okay, the movie has been out for two weekends now. We can finally say it (WE ALREADY GAVE A SPOILER WARNING, LAY OFF.) Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey. And Jean Grey means the X-Men are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But how will they show up? What do the events of Brand New Day tell us about the upcoming Marvel X-Men movie? And how does this connect to Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature the last stand (for real this time) of the Fox X-Men like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and James Marsden’s Cyclops? That’s the subject of our latest Marvel video, which breaks down mutants’ role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, all the latest X-Men casting rumors, and who else might appear next.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on how Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally sets up the introduction of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, check out more of our videos below, including one on even more Easter eggs and hidden secrets in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, one on how and why Steve Rogers is back in Avengers: Doomsday, and one on all of the Easter eggs and secrets in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Marvel’s next big MCU movie, Avengers: Doomsday, premieres in theaters on December 18.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app