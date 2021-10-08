The new trailer for Adult Swim’s animated Blade Runner: Black Lotus series is here. At the New York Comic Con virtual panel on Thursday, Adult Swim shared the first-look clip, which introduces us to Los Angeles in the year 2032. Directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, the show will have its premiere on Adult Swim and Crunchyroll later this November.

Check out the trailer below, which gives us a glimpse at the moody setting of Blade Runner: Black Lotus:

In the trailer, we meet the series protagonist Elle, who is a Replicant. The events of Black Lotus take place in the aftermath of the Black Out movie. In the English dub of the show, Elle is voiced by Jessica Henwick. Josh Duhamel voices deadly Blade Runner Marlowe, Will Yun Lee is junkyard owner Joseph, and Samira Wiley is the new LAPD recruit Alani Davis. Other actors who lent their voices to the series include Brian Cox, Wes Bentley, Peyton List, Stephen Root, Barkhad Abdi, Gregg Henry, Henry Czerny, and Jason Spisak.

The teaser clip doesn’t offer too many details about Black Lotus’ plot, but it does give us a good sense of the show's unique visual style. Sola Digital Arts provides the animation for the series, which captures the same dark, brooding atmosphere of the rest of the Blade Runner franchise.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait too much longer to get to watch Black Lotus for ourselves. The English language version of the show debuts with two back-to-back episodes on Adult Swim's Toonami on November 13, with the Japanese version (with subtitles) streaming on Crunchyroll that same day.

