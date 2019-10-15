The Academy Awards love when famous people play other famous people. And there is a lot of that going on in Bombshell, the new film from Jay Roach (Austin Powers) about the behind-the-scenes drama at Fox News. Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie is Kayla Pospisil, and a borderline unrecognizable Charlize Theron is Megyn Kelly. I mean she looks and sounds exactly like the former Fox and NBC anchor. It’s downright eerie.

Here is the new trailer:

And the film’s official synopsis:

A few women decide to take on Fox News boss Roger Ailes and the toxic male culture he presided over at the network.

If the movie turns out well, it’s not hard to imagine the film becoming an Oscar contender, particularly in the acting categories. Did Charlize Theron steal Megyn Kelly’s soul or something? Did she make some kind of pact with her to borrow her voice, Ursula in Little Mermaid style? How did she do that?!? Bombshell opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.