Earlier this month, we learned that Sacha Baron Cohen had secretly filmed and screened a follow-up to his outrageous magnum opus, Borat. The sequel has been kept under wraps, and we still don't have any real sense of what it entails. Now, we know the alleged title of Baron Cohen's new film: Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan. Wow. Just wow.

The title appeared on the Writer's Guild of America website, although sometime on Sunday, the listing was removed. So there's a chance that the title could be changing. Honestly, we're still shocked and impressed that Baron Cohen was able to pull a sequel off, removed from the public eye. The country has changed a lot since 2006, when the first movie hit theaters. There's definitely some social commentary ripe for Borat’s picking.

We still don’t know if Borat 2 has a director attached — Larry Charles directed the first movie, but that was 16 years ago. 20th Century Fox distributed Borat back in 2006, but now that they’ve been acquired by Disney, the company now known as 20th Century Studios might not release such a controversial movie. What we do know, according to the since-deleted WGA page, is Baron Cohen's team of writers: Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman, and Lee Kern.