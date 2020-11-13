Before + After: 10 Actors Who Transformed For Roles With Beards

It’s November, but more importantly, it’s No-Shave November. If you don’t know what that is, No-Shave November is a month-long event which encourages participants to put down the razor to raise cancer awareness. During this time, many men swap their clean-shaven styles for a rugged beard. This is also something that many actors have done to prepare for a certain role. The beard makes the man, and certain characters just wouldn’t be complete without one.

Here are 10 actors who had to transform their faces for roles with beards. Longer beards usually require some extensions, but others are grown from scratch. Notice how different each actor looks once the beard is in full effect.