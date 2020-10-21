Rudy Giuliani Appears in Shocking Scene in ‘Borat 2’

The following post contains SPOILERS for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Back in July, Rudy Giuliani’s communications director Christianné Allen tweeted that the former Mayor of New York “foiled Sacha Cohen’s attempted scam-interview.” During an interview for a documentary, she wrote, “Cohen barged onto the set screaming hysterically while wearing a multi-colored bikini with a mesh sash.” In her accounting, “Mayor Giuliani notified security to call the police” which led to Cohen “fleeing” like a “hyena.” Giuliani later told Page Six that he “felt good” about how the altercation with Cohen went “because he didn’t get me.”

It turns out the whole sequence of events was created by Cohen as part of the new Borat sequel, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. And while Cohen may have run off at the end of this stunt, characterizing what occurs as Giuliani having “foiled” Cohen’s scam is not entirely accurate — particularly since Allen described the shoot as a “documentary” that Cohen interrupted, when in fact the “journalist” interviewing Giuliani for the “film” was actually actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

During the shooting of this “documentary,” “Tutar” interviews Giuliani in a hotel suite about the coronavirus pandemic, which he insists was created by China. He also jokes that he would be willing to eat a bat with Tutar while she flirts with him and he flirts back. (Giuliani is also seen sipping from what appears to be an alcoholic beverage during the conversation.) After the interview concludes, Giuliani and Bakalova move to a darkened bedroom in the suite, where Giuliani winds up lying down on his back on a bed while he fumbles around with his clothes, ostensibly to remove his microphone. At that point, Cohen barges in dressed as Borat and breaks things up.

Giulianni’s communications director did at least describe Cohen’s outfit correctly: At the conclusion of the sequence, he runs away in an elaborate mesh lingerie. You will be able to see the entire sequence for yourself when Borat Subsequent Moviefilm premieres on Amazon Prime on October 23.

UPDATE: In a Twitter thread, Giuliani insisted the Borat scene he appears in is “a complete fabrication.”