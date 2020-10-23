Borat Responds to Rudy Giuliani Accusations of Fabricated Scene

Jagshemash! Perhaps you have heard about Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the new sequel to the wildly popular comedy Borat. Starting today, the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime. Even before the movie was available, it was already drawing a lot of attention, thanks to its climactic scene that features former New York City Mayor (and current Donald Trump lawyer) Rudy Giuliani in an interview with a woman he believes is a young foreign journalist — but is in fact part of Sacha Baron Cohen’s crew. The woman flirts with Giuliani, who flirts back. After a drink (at least one that we see on camera) they wind up in the bedroom of the hotel suite where the interview was being shot. Giuliani lays flat on his back on a bed, with his hands fumbling around with his clothes and even down his pants, supposedly to remove his microphone. (That is not a euphemism, at least according to Giuliani.)

After news broke of this bizarre sequence of events, Giuliani tweeted that the entire encounter was “a complete fabrication” and that he “was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.” In his explanation, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is “an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity” of Joe Biden’s family.

The film is streaming now for anyone with a Prime subscription, so you can watch it and decide for yourself just what happened in that bedroom. In the meantime, Cohen himself has responded to Giuliani’s allegations in character as Borat. And Borat ... stands with Giuliani.

In a video posted to his own Twitter, the intrepid, bigoted Kazakh reporter insists the aftermath of Giuliani’s interview was an “innocent sexytime encounter” between a “consenting man” and Borat’s “15-year-old daughter” is now being hyped up by “fake news media.” He continues making a very clever pun that I should probably not reprint on a family website — but by all means, watch the full video below. Chenqui!