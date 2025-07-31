‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel Finds Director

It appears that a new Ocean’s 11 movie will take the form of a prequel to the earlier movies.

Variety reports that Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung is “in talks” to direct an Ocean’s prequel. They also note that while “no cast has been set yet” Margot Robbie’s company is producing the film and that “at one point there were reports” that Robbie could appear in this movie opposite her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

The project currently has a script by Carrie Solomon, although they did not have any word on any specifics it might entail.

Ocean’s 11 started as a 1960 Rat Pack movie starring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. Then in 2001, Steven Soderbergh remade the movie with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and Matt Damon, which proved to be an enormous hit and sparked two sequels, Ocean’s 12 and Ocean’s 13. In 2018, Gary Ross directed an all-female spinoff called Ocean’s 8, starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of Clooney’s character. Several members of the previous cast, including Elliott Gould and Qin Shaobo, made cameos in that film.

In recent years, Clooney has talked about his interest in making an Ocean’s 14. In 2023, Clooney said that there was a “really good script” script for a fourth Ocean’s movie, that he was interested in making. Then last fall came word that Clooney and Pitt were ready to return for a 14 that might be directed by Conclave’s Edward Berger. Clooney has compared the concept of this sequel to the Martin Brest film Going in Style, which is about a trio of senior citizens who, with nothing to lose, decide to rob a bank.

It’s not clear the latest status of film, or that making this prequel would preclude making that third sequel.

