‘The Brady Bunch’ House Is Up For Sale

The exterior of the home at 11222 Dilling Street in Studio City, California will be instantly recognizable to anyone who grew up watching ’70s television: It is the home of the Bradys, the blended family at the center of the beloved sitcom The Brady Bunch. The series initially aired for five seasons on ABC, but has remained a cornerstone of 1970s pop culture, thanks to repeated TV revivals, along with a pair of self-satirizing big-screen movies released in the 1990s.

Even though The Brady Bunch was mostly shot on Hollywood soundstages, and the sets did not match the house at 11222 Dilling Street’s interior, the home has been a hot property in the area ever since its big starring role on prime time TV. Back in 2018, it went on the market on sold for $3.5 million to Discovery, who then completely renovated the house to match the sets from The Brady Bunch, chronicling the process in the television series A Very Brady Renovation.

Now the five bedroom, five bathroom house is back on the market — for the asking price of $5.5 million. That’s not cheap, but if you ever wanted to live in a 1970s sitcom, this is about as close as you could possibly get. (Provided you either have or are one of six children who love getting into all kinds of adorable scraps.)

Here are more images of the interior of the home, which doers look exactly like The Brady Bunch television series...

The Realtor.com listing claims “the possibilities are endless for you to enjoy this spacious 5, 000+ square foot home on a sprawling 12, 000 SF lot with citrus trees lining the yard. The quaint tree lined street backs up to the Los Angeles River in a prime Studio City location.” It also notes “intellectual property rights are not included in the sale.” In other words, just because you buy the house from The Brady Bunch doesn’t mean the rights to remake The Brady Bunch come with it.

You can get more information on the house and the sale here. I think if you’re named Marsha they should at least give you a discount.

