‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 7: All the Easter Eggs You Missed

This week’s episode of X-Men ’97 is titled “Bright Eyes,” a phrase that comes straight out of X-Men: The Animated Series. That was what Rogue called Cable during his appearance on the old show. And guess who appears on this episode to help the X-Men and warn them about the big villain they haven’t even realized is making moves against them? Yep — it’s Cable.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, little details, and hidden Marvel references you might have missed in the latest X-Men ’97. In our new video, we show you where they all are. We’ll talk about the General Ross cameo, how Captain America was used in the original X-Men cartoon, and the easy-to-miss reference to the Marvel vs. Capcom video games on this week’s show. See all those Easter eggs, and a whole lot more, below:

