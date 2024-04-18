‘X-Men ’97’ Episode 6: Every Easter Egg You Missed

Another week, another huge episode of X-Men ’97. The Easter eggs start early this week; as we see that the team roll call in the opening credits has been changed to remove Magneto and Gambit (RIP?) and to add Nightcrawler, who looks to be joining the X-Men full-time moving forward. But did you notice that the logo that accompanies Nightcrawler in the opening credits is the same logo that adorned the cover of his solo Marvel comic from the 1980s? Yup, it’s true.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed in the latest episode of X-Men ’97. If you didn’t spot any of them, our latest video will help break them all down for you. It will show where all of this week’s “Lifedeath - Part 2” storyline comes from — not just the comics that shared that title, but also the famous X-Men crossover storyline “Fall of the Mutants” — and the debut of a major X-Men character we’ve never seen in the show before.

Watch the full video below:

