‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Announces Streaming Premiere

After a very successful run in theaters, Kung Fu Panda 4 is now coming to streaming.

NBCUniversal announced today that the latest Panda sequel, featuring Jack Black once again voicing the unlikely martial-arts master, will debut on its Peacock streaming service before the end of June.

What started as a goofy animated action comedy for kids more than 15 years ago has grown into one of DreamWorks’ biggest franchises. In addition to the four feature films to date, the company has also produced a holiday special, numerous shorts, and three different animated television series, including one Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight that streamed on Netflix just last year.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is currently the third-biggest movie of 2024 in the U.S. behind only Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It grossed $193.5 million in domestic release to date, which is the best total for one of these movies since the very first Kung Fu Panda back in 2008. Clearly, turning Kung Fu Panda into a TV franchise didn’t hurt its drawing power in multiplexes. (The fact that there are still so few options for family audiences in theaters surely helped.) In other words, I would mentally prepare myself for a Kung Fu Panda 5 right now.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

After learning he must find a new hero to take over as Dragon Warrior so that he may fulfill his destiny as the next spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace, Po (Jack Black) decides to take one last adventurous mission. He teams up with a quick-witted thief named Zhen, voiced by Awkwafina (Migration, The Bad Guys), a corsac fox, to discover the truth about recent sightings of villains he’s defeated in the past. In a journey that puts both to the test, it will take a wicked, powerful sorceress, The Chameleon, voiced by Oscar® winner Viola Davis (Ender’s Game, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), to bring them together and remind Po that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will premiere on Peacock on June 21.