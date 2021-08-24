The Cast Of ‘Candyman’ Won’t Say His Name In Front Of A Mirror

Say his name five times, and he’ll appear in the mirror. That’s the rule for the titular character in Nia DaCosta’s horror remake Candyman. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a cast or crew member interested in actually giving it a try when the cameras aren't rolling. In a recent interview (via /Film), director DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo all agreed that they wouldn't try summoning Candyman — at least not alone.

“I think we both kind of agree, not agree, but we just mutually had come to the consensus that we’re not messing with that,” said Abdul-Mateen II. While Parris reasoned that she wouldn't summon Candyman by herself, DaCosta and Domingo stated that they wouldn't be calling upon him under any circumstances.

Perhaps that’s for the best, considering the strange occurrences already happening during the pre-production stages. According to DaCosta, a huge swarm of bees appeared “out of nowhere” outside of a window during a meeting with the line producer. As you might remember from the original 1992 film, bees play an important role in Candyman’s creepiness — they swarm out of his mouth and generally follow him wherever he goes.

“I’d never seen a swarm of bees that big before, and we're rushing around and closing all the windows and freaking out,” recalled DaCosta. “And then we just looked at each other and we're like, ‘That is f—ing creepy.’ And then after that, we just kept finding dead bees all around the house. It was very strange.”

This bizarre bee encounter only makes us more excited to watch Candyman, which is written by DaCosta alongside collaborators Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld. The horror flick arrives in theaters on August 27, 2021, and don't worry, you won't have to say his name for him to appear on your screen.