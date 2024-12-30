Spider-Man has a long history in animation dating back to his first few years as Marvel Comics’ flagship hero. In fact, the original theme song for the first Spider-Man cartoon from 1967 gets remixed in the new trailer for his latest series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which premieres on Disney+ next month.

The series depicts a Spidey at the very start of his crime-fighting career — with a few notable twists on the character’s established continuity. In this version, Norman Osborn (voiced by Colman Domingo) takes Peter under his wing — and apparently gives him a white and black costume as well. The suit is inspired by the one Spider-Man wore when he was briefly a member of the Fantastic Four in the 2010s, after Johnny Storm “died” and the FF needed an additional member for their “Future Foundation.” (Don’t worry, Johnny got better.)

Check out the trailer, and that swanky new costume, below:

The animation style looks cool, and I like the little nods to early Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man comics — like the light blue and yellow color scheme of Peter’s outfit; in Ditko’s issues, Peter was almost always seen in a yellow sweater vest and a blue sports jacket.

Here is the new animated series’ official synopsis:

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to premiere on Disney+ on January 29.

