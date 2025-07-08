Marvel Debuts First Look at ‘Wonder Man’

After years of delays, Marvel’s Wonder Man is finally ready to make its debut on Disney+.

The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the old school Marvel hero (and, in the comics, longtime Avenger). The Wonder Man show was included along with numerous other series and films that are coming to the Disney+ service later this year in a new promo video the company just released.

You can watch the Disney+ 2025 preview below:

Wonder Man’s real name is Simon Williams. Created by Stan Lee, Don Hekc, and Jack Kirby, he first appeared in The Avengers #9 from 1964 — where he was initially portrayed as a villain. Later, he was revived and became a hero, and ultimately joined the Avengers in the late 1970s. In Marvel Comics, his “brain patterns” were used to create the Vision — meaning that to some extent the Vision is sort of a robot version of Wonder Woman (and meaning that he has often had a very complicated relationship with the Scarlet Witch).

By day, he’s a Hollywood actor and stuntman; by night he’s a superhero. The Wonder Man TV series was created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest. (Cretton also directed several of the episodes). The cast includes Ben Kingsley, reprising his longtime Marvel role as struggling actor Trevor Slattery (who last appeared in Cretton’s Shang-Chi movie), plus Ed Harris Demetrius Grosse plays Simon’s brother — who in the comics is typically portrayed as his arch-nemesis, the Grim Reaper.

Marvel has released one other photo of the show, which features Abdul-Mateen and Kingsley together.

Development on a Wonder Man TV series was first announced in the summer of 2022, and the film began production way back in the spring of 2023. The Hollywood strikes of that year slowed the show down considerably. After work resumed, a crew member died while filming in Los Angeles.

Wonder Man is set to debut in late 2025 on Disney+. The series will consist of eight episodes.

