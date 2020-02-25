Get The First Look At ‘Candyman’ By Tweeting His Name Five Times

How far would you go to get a peek at Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror film Candyman? Would you go so far as to haunt your Twitter feed by tweeting the titular boogeyman’s name? Peele is encouraging his Twitter followers to do just that. Click the “Tweet #Candyman” button and you’ll automatically post Candyman’s name five times in a row. This will allow you to view an exclusive first look at the movie. If you don’t, you’ll have to wait until Thursday for the trailer to drop. Take a look at Peele’s dare and decide for yourself if you’re game enough:

Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta and co-written by Peele and Win Roselfeld, will serve as a direct sequel to the 1992 original film directed by Bernard Rose. The first movie follows a Chicago grad student doing her thesis on urban legends, only to stumble upon the mysterious “Candyman.” The updated version finds Tony Todd reprising his role as Candyman, alongside cast members Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Colman Domingo. The film will be released by Universal Pictures.

Candyman’s unique Twitter marketing campain mirrors another Universal horror remake, The Invisible Man, which arrives in theaters this Friday. The Invisible Man offered its followers a special handprint emoji, which could only be viewed using Twitter’s dark mode.

Candyman will arrive in theaters June 12.