Every theme park fan has a favorite ride. If they’re lucky, maybe they get to ride it twice in a single visit. If they live near Disneyland or Universal Studios, they can probably go a couple dozen times in a lifetime. In the grand scheme of things, that’s a lot when you think about it.

But a couple dozen times is nothing for Jon Hale of Brea, California. Hale has ridden Radiator Springs Racers, the Cars-themed attraction at Disneyland’s California Adventure Park, over 15,000 times.

That is not a typo. He’s been on the Cars ride more than 15,000 times.

According to ABC, “Hale's love for the Cars-themed ride began in 2012 when he visited the park for the first time since having a gastric bypass surgery, two knee replacements and losing over 150 pounds. He celebrated by getting on the attraction.”

Since then, he has documented his thousands and thousands of rides on his Instagram account. He hit 15,000 rides on December 8, 2025.

READ MORE: Couples Can Now Get Married at Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

Radiator Springs Racers takes a photo of you each time you ride, so Hale has photographic evidence of each of his rides. He told ABC he writes down each one of the 15,000 rides in a notebook “where I keep track of the ride's number. I also keep track of the lane for the race... And the color of the car, and whether or not I win the race.”

This video shows all the milestone bylines:

I can’t imagine going on any Disneyland ride 100 times, much less 1,000, much less 15,000. (Hale notes on his Instagram account that it took him “1,123 days at Racers averaging 13.35 rides per visit” to hit 15,000 rides. 13 rides per visit!) Honestly I can’t imagine doing anything in my life 15,000 times. How much do you have to love anything to do it 15,000 times? I would love to go to Disneyland 1,123 times, but I think I’d probably want to go on the Haunted Mansion once or twice too.

Anyway, this is a legitimately impressive accomplishment, and I doubt anyone will ever even come close to matching it. But just to be safe, I recommend Jon Hale keep going until he hits 20,000.

Get our free mobile app