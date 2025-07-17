You Can Now Tour Disneyland on Disney+

In honor of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary, Disney+ now has a series of short documentaries that give subscribers the opportunity to experience a variety of the park’s rides and attractions on their TV screen. While these brief P.O.V. videos could never replace the actually experience of going to Disneyland — nor would Disney want them to, lest you stop paying money to visit — they are very well-shot, and will likely prove enjoyable to fans of the park who are jonesing to go but can’t afford a trip at the moment.

Most of the videos run just a couple of minutes, but a few are longer. The video for the Star Wars attraction Rise of the Resistance captures the entire experience, including walking through the line and the various pre-shows, and runs about 12 minutes. (The video roaming through the surrounding Galaxy’s Edge area is about the same length.)

All told there are 18 of these videos currently available on Disney+. They cover attractions in both Disneyland and the neighboring Disney California Adventure. The full list:

Indiana Jones™ Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort

Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort

Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Cars Land | Disneyland Resort

Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort

Big Thunder Mountain | Disneyland Resort

Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort

Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort

Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort

Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort

Mickey’s ToonTown | Disneyland Resort

Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort

Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort

Soarin’ Around the World | Disneyland Resort

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort

The best way to find them all at once is to type “Disneyland Resort” into the search bar on Disney+.

I sampled a bunch of these POV videos and one thing that’s particularly fun about them is that they were obviously filmed after hours while the park was closed to the general public. So not only do you get to walk through Avengers Campus or Main Street U.S.A., you get to do it when there is literally no one around, something that no one outside of Disney employees will ever get to do. (Plus: No screaming children kvetching to their parents that they want ice cream.)

My only complaint: These videos are short. I’d love one that was like a Steadicam just roaming through the entire park, moving from land to land in no particular hurry, for an hour or more. That would be like the perfect background noise while you’re folding laundry or answering emails; just you and the sights and sounds of Disneyland (again, minus the screaming kids).

