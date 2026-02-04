What’s more romantic than Disneyland? How about the part of Disneyland dedicated to decaying bodies, rotting corpses, disembodied heads inside crystal balls, and spirits from the beyond?

(Swoon.)

That’s right; starting in July of 2026, interested couples can tie the knot (or renew their vows!) in the courtyard of Disneyland’s iconic Haunted Mansion attraction.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the venue “is available for early morning ceremonies before Disneyland park opens. The courtyard can accommodate up to 25 guests, and the package includes a dedicated officiant, light décor, photography, and transportation to and from a Disneyland Resort hotel.” (Given that Disneyland opens at 9AM or earlier most days of the year, you’ll have to start getting that wedding dress and makeup on in the ... dead of night to make this timing work.)

The post says that “couples can also exchange vows nearby at Magnolia Park Terrace, an elegant spot located just steps away with a different view of Haunted Mansion.”

“With its towering columns and eerily enchanting façade, this spirited venue offers a dramatic backdrop for couples seeking a destination wedding or vow renewal with a fun storytelling twist,” the blog post also mentions.

The post does not mention a price, so I can only assume it is impossibly expensive. But hey: If you want to say until death do us part but not really mean it because you think you’re going to pass beyond this foolish mortal plane and exist as a grim, grinning ghost for all eternity, this is really the perfect place to do that. Just make sure you keep your eyes peeled for hitchhiking ghosts. You don’t want those guys following you on your honeymoon.

