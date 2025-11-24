Disney’s New Frozen Land Features an Interactive Olaf Robot

Although none of them are open in any of the company’s American theme parks at present, Disney already has two Frozen-inspired lands overseas — at Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — with a third set to open next spring at Disneyland Paris. There, it’s one of the new areas opening in what was previously known as Walt Disney Studios Park (themed to the world of moviemaking) and is set to become Disney Adventure World (themed to ... mostly the same stuff but with fewer buildings that make the place look like a studio backlot) next spring.

While the so-called “World of Frozen” is already open elsewhere, the new land in Paris will boast a new feature: A “next-generation robotic character” of Olaf who can walk around, interact with guests, and apparently even features a removable nose. At least that’s what it looks like in the video Disney posted to its Instagram account today.

The attractions at the other World of Frozen lands include Frozen Ever After, the dark ride that originally opened at Epcot in Florida in 2016, as well as a kid-friendly roller coaster named Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs.

Obviously, animatronics have been a signature feature of Disney’s parks since its earliest days. But for generations those animatronics have mostly been static figures in one spot, on rides like the Haunted Mansion or Pirates of the Caribbean, and they’ve rarely been capable of interacting with guests in anything beyond a very rudimentary way. This Olaf is obviously far more technologically advanced, and it follows to some other recent additions, like the H.E.R.B.I.E. robot inspired by the CGI character in the recent Marvel movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, who interacted with Disneyland guests last summer.

The World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris opens on March 29, 2026 along with the rest of the newly rebranded Disney Adventure World.

