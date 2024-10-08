Christopher Nolan is ready to make his follow-up to his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer.

Nolan himself is writing the film, with Matt Damon — who previously appeared in a supporting role in Nolan’s Interstellar — looking like its potential star.

According to Variety “Universal is planning an Imax release for the title on July 17, 2026. Plot details for the project remain under wraps. Universal had no comment.”

96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Terrible Movie Lines That Were So Bad They Became Iconic

This will be Nolan’s 13th film, and his first since 2023’s Oppenheimer, which wound up becoming one of Nolan’s biggest hits ever. It grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office — truly impressive numbers for a complex three-hour biography of a nuclear scientist — and went on to win seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture as well as a Best Director prize for Nolan himself.

While we don’t know what this movie will be about, Nolan had recently stated he was interested in making a horror movie.

After spending most of his career at Warner Bros., Nolan departed the studio after their release of his 2020 movie Tenet, and the company’s subsequent decision to release all of their 2021 tentpole films simultaneously to theaters and their just launched HBO Max (now just Max) streaming service.

Nolan publicly slammed the decision, releasing a statement after the announcement of Warners’ plan that read “Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service.”

Nolan later claimed in interviews that any issues he had with Warner Bros were in the past — but either way, he’s staying at Universal for the foreseeable future.

Get our free mobile app