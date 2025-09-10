Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reunite in ‘The Rip’ Trailer

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck might go off for a while and do their own separate projects, but they always seem to come back together eventually. And they seem to collaborating more and more in recent years. (They also launched their own production company, Artists Equity, which might have something to do with it.) In just the last half decade, they co-starred together in Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (one of the truly underrated movies of the last few years), Affleck’s own Air, and now they’re co-headlining The Rip, a crime thriller coming to Netflix early in 2026.

The cast of this one is pretty deep behind Affleck and Damon as well; Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Kyle Chandler all make prominent appearances in the film’s first trailer — which you can watch below:

The rip was co-written and directed by Joe Carnahan, whose previous thrillers include Narc, The A-Team, Smokin’ Aces, and The Grey. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.

This just looks like exactly the sort of thing people want to watch on Netflix. Two big stars who work well together, in a straight-ahead cop thriller with some solid production values and a twisty who-will-betray-who running subplot. Maybe it’s not Good Will Hunting, but hey: What is these days?

The Rip debuts on Netflix on January 16.

