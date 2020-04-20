‘Clue’: The Little But Important Details You Might Have Missed

Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Clue (1985)

Director: Jonathan Lynn

Writers: Jonathan Lynn, John Landis

Stars: Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd

Box Office Total: $14.6 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62 percent

Currently Streaming On: Amazon Prime

Suggested By: @mattnelson96

Why I Watched It: Yesterday was Tim Curry’s birthday, and it just so happened tha a reader suggested this movie a few days ago as a possibility for this column. After another very long week, it seemed like a nice, lighter viewing option for the weekend. (No offense intended to the person who suggested I watch Fritz Lang’s M.) Plus Clue is a movie I’ve only seen once or twice. For whatever reason, it just wasn’t one of the movies of that era that I watched over and over as a kid. (I was more of a Spaceballs/Ghostbusters guy — or Murder By Death, if we want mystery spoof films.) Meanwhile, I’ve watched the movie’s reputation grow over the years; it’s regularly screened at the Alamo Drafthouse as one of their “Movie Party” events. But it’s not a movie I’ve ever had strong feelings about.

Will I have some strong feelings this time? Let’s see...