‘Clue’: The Little But Important Details You Might Have Missed
Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.
Today’s Film:
Clue (1985)
Director: Jonathan Lynn
Writers: Jonathan Lynn, John Landis
Stars: Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd
Box Office Total: $14.6 million
Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 62 percent
Currently Streaming On: Amazon Prime
Suggested By: @mattnelson96
Why I Watched It: Yesterday was Tim Curry’s birthday, and it just so happened tha a reader suggested this movie a few days ago as a possibility for this column. After another very long week, it seemed like a nice, lighter viewing option for the weekend. (No offense intended to the person who suggested I watch Fritz Lang’s M.) Plus Clue is a movie I’ve only seen once or twice. For whatever reason, it just wasn’t one of the movies of that era that I watched over and over as a kid. (I was more of a Spaceballs/Ghostbusters guy — or Murder By Death, if we want mystery spoof films.) Meanwhile, I’ve watched the movie’s reputation grow over the years; it’s regularly screened at the Alamo Drafthouse as one of their “Movie Party” events. But it’s not a movie I’ve ever had strong feelings about.
Will I have some strong feelings this time? Let’s see...
Gallery — The Little Important Details You Missed in Last Action Hero: