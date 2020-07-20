Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

Matinee (1993)

Director: Joe Dante

Writers: Jericho Stone, Charles Haas

Stars: John Goodman, Cathy Moriarty, Simon Fenton

Box Office Total: $9.5 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 94 percent

Currently Streaming On: Peacock

Why I Watched It: I have only the faintest of memories of watching Matinee on cable as a kid. It didn’t leave much of an impression on me at 14 — Why would it? I didn’t know William Castle from Castle Grayskull when I was 14 — but over the years, it’s steadily built a big reputation among people I respect as one of Joe Dante’s best movies, and perhaps one of the best movies about movies period. It showed up on the new Peacock streaming service, so the time seemed right to rewatch it.

I expected a light bit of nostalgia. Like hormonal teens jolted out of their theater seats by hidden “Rumble-Rama” buzzers, I got a lot more than I bargained for...