Today’s Film:

The Player (1992)

Director: Robert Altman

Writer: Michael Tolkin

Stars: Tim Robbins, Greta Scacchi, Peter Gallagher

Box Office Total: $21.7 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 98 percent

Currently Streaming On: HBO Max

Why I Watched It: The Player was my introduction to Robert Altman, and all through high school and college it was one of my absolute favorite movies. And then ... I didn’t watch it again for 15 years. I remembered the film as a sharp satire of the Hollywood studio system, but things that feel timely in one era can look tame in another. So when this showed up on HBO Max (in a handsome Criterion Collection print), I decided to put it on for a few minutes before bed one night recently ... and then wound up getting sucked in and stayed up to watch the entire thing.