Stuck at home? So is ScreenCrush’s Matt Singer — which is why he’s watching things streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, YouTube, Criterion, Tubi, and elsewhere, and then writing about what he finds. If you want to suggest something for him to watch and write about, find him on Twitter. Previous installments of this column can be found here.

Today’s Film:

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Director: John Huston

Writers: Dashiell Hammett, John Huston

Stars: Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Peter Lorre

Box Office Total: $1.7 million

Rotten Tomatoes Rating: 100 percent

Currently Streaming On: HBO Max

Why I Watched It: Most of the movies covered in this column so far have been from the ’80s and ’90s, so I wanted to watch something older. HBO Max launched last month with a decent selection of movies from TCM — and for whatever reason when I was browsing there last weekend, The Maltese Falcon called out to me. I’d only seen it once before and my specific memories of the film beyond the Falcon itself were basically non-existent. It felt like a good night for a bleak proto-noir. So ... why not? The Falcon did not disappoint: