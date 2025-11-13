Colin Farrell is set to star in yet another comic book adaptation hot off his role as the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie and HBO’s critically acclaimed The Penguin series, which notched him two Primetime Emmy nominations this year.

Farrell will play a priest with a violent past in the upcoming action-thrilled Ordained, based on the upcoming comic book of the same name. Issue #1 of the Robert Venditti-penned, Trevor Hairsine-illustrated comic is due out December 10 via publisher Bad Idea.

The Irish actor will team up with MCU masterminds and producers Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO studio for the high-octane film, the script for which is being worked on by John Wick writer Derek Kolstad, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Ordained will see Farrell star as Father Roy Craig, a priest with a dark, secret past who takes on a series of gangsters, corrupt police officers and hitmen after a dying mob boss, who ultimately survives after being read his last rites, confesses his many crimes to him.

According to Deadline, despite his ability to fight back in brutal fashion, Father Craig nevertheless adheres to that most important Biblical sixth commandment: “Thou shall not kill.”

The Colin Farrell priest movie is expected to begin filming sometime in 2026.

Farrell is no stranger to comic book movies. Aside from his role as Oswald “Oz” Cobb, AKA mobster Penguin, in the aforementioned The Batman and The Penguin, the actor also starred as villainous assassin Bullseye in the 2003 Daredevil movie alongside Ben Affleck, Michael Clarke Duncan and Jennifer Garner.

Farrell recently appeared in the films Ballad of a Small Player on Netflix and A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

