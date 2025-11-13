According to the latest rumors, we should finally see the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday in front of next month’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. But what is going to be in that trailer?

There are a lot of rumors about that as well. Are there upwards of 30 different cuts of the trailer out there? Could there be variants (even female variants) of Doctor Doom? Will Jonathan Majors return as Kang? Will Hugh Jackman show up to tease the return of Wolverine? Will dogs and cats finally live together, inciting mass hysteria?

Marvel fans: Take a breath. It’s gonna be all right. In our latest MCU video, we separate the fact from the fiction in all the rumors swirling around the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, and what they mean for the future of the movie and Marvel as a whole. Watch it below...

The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

