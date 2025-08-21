Over the next four months, Netflix has more than 20 films slated for release on streaming (and even a few that will premiere first in theaters, can you even imagine?).

The most intriguing titles: Jay Kelly, from writer director Noah Baumbach and starring the oddball pairing of George Clooney and Adam Sandler, Kathryn Bigelow’s new espionage thriller A House of Dynamite about a mysterious missile attack on the United states, and the return of Rian Johnson’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc in a new film, Wake Up Dead Man. (The supporting cast this time includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Kerry Washington, and Jeremy Renner.)

And, of course, Guillermo del Toro finally gets to unleash his dream (nightmare?) project on the world: His personal adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his monster. Del Toro has spent decades trying to make the film; Netflix finally gave him the budget to bring his monster to life.

But that’s just four of the most interesting titles; Netflix has already announced almost two dozen more that are coming this fall, including several new Christmas movies — because every streaming service just needs a bunch of new Christmas movies every November. It‘s a rule.

Here’s everything headed to streaming on the service in the months ahead. (By the way: This doesn’t include the company’s undated titles, like their upcoming documentary about the life and career of Eddie Murphy.)

All the New Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2025 Netflix has more than 20 new movies coming to streaming this fall.

READ MORE: The Best Movies of 2025 So Far