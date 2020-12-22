‘Coming 2 America’ Is Back in First Sequel Trailer

Prince Akeem is coming back to America.

In the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones all reprise their roles from the ’80s classic. Decades after the events of Coming to America, James Earl Jones’ King Jaffe is ill, and Murphy’s Prince Akeem is about to become the king of Zamunda, when he learns of an heir he left behind in the United States. He and Hall’s Semmi return to New York City to locate his son.

Originally intended for theaters, Coming 2 America was recently sold to Amazon, who is going to stream the film exclusively on its Prime Video service. The film, directed Craig Brewer, also features Murphy and Hall doing all kinds of additional characters beneath impressive prosthetic makeup, just like in the original Coming to America. A bunch of them are featured in the film’s first trailer, which just premiered online:

If the characters in the barbershop look familiar, they should...

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America will be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.