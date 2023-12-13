‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Reveals Official Title and Plot Synopsis

That image has a sound. Can you hear it? All I hear right now is Harold Faltermeyer synthesizers.

That’s particularly apt here, because it turns out the new Beverly Hills Cop sequel — the first in 30 years — is officially titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Obviously the name comes from the title character, Eddie Murphy’s Detroit cop Axel Foley. But “Axel F” is also the name of the Beverly Hills Cop theme by composer Harold Faltermeyer, and it became an unlikely instrumental hit in 1985. So it’s a fitting name for a fourth Cop.

This one is coming to Netflix next summer. While the first trailer for the movie arrives later, the first teaser artwork for the film is here now...

Netflix also revealed the official plot synopsis for the film, giving us a better idea what this Cop is about beyond Eddie Murphy wearing a Detroit Lions jacket and sticking bananas in tail pipes:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Rosewood and Taggart and Axel Foley and Joseph Gordon-Levitt? Absolutely incredible.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, directed by Mark Molloy, and written by Will Beall and Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, will premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2024.

