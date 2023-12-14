It’s been 30 years since the last Beverly Hills Cop movie. That last sequel, Beverly Hills Cop III (directed by John Landis!) bombed spectacularly! For decades, no one wanted them to screw up this beloved franchise any further.

And now... well, I guess they do!

Enter: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, featuring the return of one of Eddie Murphy’s most iconic film characters: Wisecracking Detroit cop Axel Foley. Yet again, Axel finds an excuse to return to the “mean” streets of Beverly Hills to solve another case. The first trailer doesn’t really get into the why of it all, but the official plot synopsis below kind of explains it.

Does it look like a true Beverly Hills Cop movie? Yeah, kind of? It does have Eddie Murphy, and Paul Reiser, and even Judge Reinhold and John Ashton as Rosewood and Taggart. Murphy doesn’t really do any of the stuff that made Axel unique in the earlier movies; mostly assuming false identities to talk his way into and out of places. But maybe they are saving that for the film and not giving it away in the trailer...

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix on in the summer of 2024.

