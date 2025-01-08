‘Companion’ Trailer: A New Thriller From the ‘Barbarian’ Team

New Line is billing their new thriller Companion as having come from “the unhinged creators of Barbarian,” the surprise hit horror film from 2022. That movie was written and directed by Zack Cregger, who is involved in Companion — but only as a producer. Companion was actually written and directed by Drew Hancock, whose previous efforts include creating the TV series My Dead Ex and writing for Surburgatory and Blue Mountain State.

Its two stars are Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher and The Boys’ Jack Quaid. As for the premise, it’s not entirely clear from the trailer, but you’ll get a pretty good sense of the vibes at least (which do seem sort of Barbarian-y, but also quite different different in some ways, particularly in terms of visual style and setting).

Watch the new Companion trailer below:

Here is the barebones official synopsis for Companion. It’s not going to give you much more to work with, and the comp to The Notebook is a little odd...

New Line Cinema — the studio that brought you “The Notebook” — and the unhinged creators of “Barbarian” cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Companion is scheduled to open in theaters on January 31, 2025. There are often a lot of genre movies released at this time of year; some quite crummy, and some sneakily great. Let’s hope Companion fits into the latter category.

