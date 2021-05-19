New Superman Animated Series In The Works At HBO Max

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming up for a brand new animated series starring Superman and Lois Lane. Two seasons of My Adventures with Superman are in the works, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the iconic DC characters. The voice of Superman will be provided by Jack Quaid (The Boys), while Lois Lane will be voiced by Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).

“Superman has remained one of the most iconic and beloved Super Heroes in the world,” said Amy Friedman, Head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros, in a statement. “This fresh take from the Warner Bros. Animation team delivers a modern, relatable Clark Kent alongside a fearless, whip smart Lois Lane who are navigating the small tasks of both becoming adults and trying to save the world.”

The serialized coming-of-age show will follow twenty-something Clark Kent as he explores his identity as the hero of Metropolis. Lois Lane, who is becoming a successful investigative journalist, takes on aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen as an unofficial apprentice of sorts. The dynamic duo of Clark and Lois will have all sorts of adventures together, from defeating bad guys to falling in love.

“It’s been a great partnership working with Cartoon Network and HBO Max to bring more DC Super Heroes to the platform in new and creatively interesting ways” said Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois and Jimmy - whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories as we explore their lives as individuals and their journey together as friends.”

