‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming

The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.

One of the few success stories from August/September 2022 at the cinema was Barbarian, which came out of nowhere to become a surprise word-of-mouth hit. The horror film, written and directed by Zach Cregger — best known as a comedy actor and a member of the sketch group The Whitest Kids U’ Know — played in theaters starting in early September, and quickly earned back its $4.5 million budget. It’s since grossed nearly ten times that much in release. And now the film has arrived on HBO Max. So if you missed it on the big screen and have been dying to check it out, it’s streaming right now — just in time for Halloween.

The film’s fans adore the movie’s surprising twists and turns, so let’s not even approach spoiling any of them. Instead, here is the movie’s trailer:

And here is the film’s official (spoiler-free) synopsis:

Traveling to Detroit for a job interview, a young woman books a rental home. But when she arrives late at night, she discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. You can now watch Barbarian on HBO Max here.

