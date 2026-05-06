Brand new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Thankfully, ScreenCrush has your handy weekly guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch the follow-up to 2019’s horror-comedy Ready or Not. Plus, catch an unsettling new horror movie as well as a Netflix exclusive starring Sally Field and Lewis Pullman.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come sees Grace hunted again, this time alongside her sister, as another elite family initiates a dark ritual of games for ultimate power. The horror movie became available to watch at home on May 5.

Where to watch Ready or Not 2: Here I Come: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

The Drama

In The Drama, a young couple’s relationship begins to unravel in the week leading up to their wedding when a secret from the bride’s past is revealed. The dark romantic comedy became available to watch at home via VOD on May 5.

Where to watch The Drama: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This Week

Remarkably Bright Creatures

In Remarkably Bright Creature, a grieving widow finds joy again when she forms a bond with a giant octopus and lonely young man while working at an aquarium. The movie will be available to stream at home beginning May 8.

Where to watch Remarkably Bright Creatures: Netflix.

Exit 8

In Exit 8, a commuter in Tokyo becomes trapped in an endless loop of subway passages where he is confronted by unsettling anomalies. The Japanese indie horror film based on the video game of the same name became available to watch at home on May 7.

Where to watch Exit 8: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Lorne

Lorne explores the early life and influential television career of legendary Saturday Night Live producer and co-creator Lorne Michaels. The documentary became available to watch at home via VOD on May 5.

Where to watch Lorne: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

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