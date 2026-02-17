Actually, Count Dooku Was Right All Along

Ask anybody who the villain of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones is and they’ll tell you: It’s Count Dooku, played by the late, great Christopher Lee. And sure, Dooku is this scheming former Jedi, and he fights Obi-Wan and Anakin at the end of the film, and he chops off Anakin’s hand, and he dresses in black, and he generally seems like a pretty bad dude.

But actually, Count Dooku is one of the most important figures in all of Star Wars — and one of the most misunderstood. Yes, he fell under the sway of a Dark Lord and committed some pretty questionable acts. But when you dive into the full lore of Star Wars and learn Dooku’s history, you can see why he made the choices he made.

That’s the subject of our latest Star Wars video — which looks at Count Dooku’s story and shows why the dude gets a bad rap from fans. We’ll not only discuss Attack of the Clones, we’ll look at Dooku‘s appearances in other media, plus shows like The Acolyte and books like Dooku: Jedi Lost and The High Republic series to give you a fuller sense of his status as a tragic figure.

Check it out below:

