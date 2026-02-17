‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’: Every Easter Egg You Missed in the New Trailer

One shot in the new trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu is clearly designed as an homage to Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now. But the connections to Star Wars go deeper than that. Apocalypse Now — which Mandalorian director Jon Favreau previously referenced in a Season 1 episode of the series — was originally supposed to be directed by one George Lucas. Lucas eventually left the project and his friend and mentor, Francis Ford Coppola, took over.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars references, and hidden secrets you might have missed in the new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer. In our latest Star Wars video, we’ll show you all of them. We’ll point out the references to Top Gun and to the first Star Wars trilogy, discuss the return of the Razor Crest, recap the parts of later Mandalorian seasons that appear to be the subject of the movie’s plot, and explain why Martin Scorsese’s vocal performance in this movie is actually an amazing deep-cut Easter egg.

See those and tons more secrets below:

