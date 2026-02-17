‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ Are Back (With Martin Scorsese??) In a New Trailer

The Mandalorian and Grogu looks like it’s got everything. Big-name stars like Sigourney Weaver. New Hutts like Jabba but even uglier. Monsters and aliens and bizarre creatures galore. And, apparently, Martin Scorsese?

Watch the new Mandalorian and Grogu trailer below and listen for yourself. Sure sounds like him about 20 seconds in to me, the alien with four arms who talks to Mando.

Incredible directors making slightly inexplicable Star Wars cameos aside, this trailer looks pretty good. No Emperor (somehow he will return anyway, I have no doubt), no Jedi, no Mandalorian history and lore; just a bunch of Star Wars spectacle and fun.

Check it out for yourself:

There’s a new poster for the film as well.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is the first Star Wars movie in theaters since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. It now looks like a turning point in the franchise; Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who took over the company after it was sold to Disney, announced recently that she was stepping down from her post after having overseen all of the Star Wars movies and shows produced in the last decade. Kennedy is still involved with The Mandalorian and Grogu, but this does kind of feel like the first Star Wars of a new era.

Here are all the new images from the movie:

New The Mandalorian and Grogu Images The new Star Wars movie directed by Jon Favreau opens in theaters on May 22.

And here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian and Grogu:

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to open in theaters on May 22.